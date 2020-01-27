Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $478.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) to post $478.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $485.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $466.60 million. Covanta reported sales of $500.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Covanta will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.96 million. Covanta had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

CVA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Covanta in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James cut Covanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Covanta in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covanta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVA. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Covanta in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Covanta in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Covanta in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Covanta in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Covanta by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.16. 32,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.08. Covanta has a 12 month low of $13.88 and a 12 month high of $18.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Covanta’s payout ratio is presently -1,000.00%.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

