Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.20-6.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.34 billion.Crane also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.20-6.50 EPS.

CR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research cut Crane from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Crane from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Buckingham Research cut Crane from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.59.

CR traded down $1.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,427. Crane has a twelve month low of $72.57 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.15). Crane had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Crane will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

