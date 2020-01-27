Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.20-6.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.34 billion.Crane also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 6.20-6.50 EPS.
CR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research cut Crane from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Crane from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Buckingham Research cut Crane from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.59.
CR traded down $1.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,427. Crane has a twelve month low of $72.57 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
About Crane
Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.
