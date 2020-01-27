Credit Suisse Group Raises E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Price Target to $62.00

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ETFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. E*TRADE Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.79.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

ETFC stock opened at $45.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average of $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. E*TRADE Financial has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $52.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETFC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1,478.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 58.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 52.9% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 17.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.