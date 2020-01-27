Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the December 31st total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE CAPL traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.78. The company had a trading volume of 889 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,894. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.48. Crossamerica Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Crossamerica Partners had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $559.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.82 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Crossamerica Partners will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.18%. Crossamerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,909.09%.

Several research firms recently commented on CAPL. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

In other news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 7,486,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $139,466,620.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,308.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crossamerica Partners during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crossamerica Partners by 21.3% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Crossamerica Partners during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Crossamerica Partners during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Crossamerica Partners by 20.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 97,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.49% of the company’s stock.

About Crossamerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

