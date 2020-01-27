Cube 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $198,601.00 (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, Cube has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Cube token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, BitForex and HitBTC. Cube has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and $198,601.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cube alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $302.81 or 0.03330505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00195958 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028764 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00123426 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cube Token Profile

Cube was first traded on November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel . The official website for Cube is cubeint.io . The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel

Cube Token Trading

Cube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HitBTC, IDEX, CPDAX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.