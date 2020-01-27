Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

VGSH stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.02. 43,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,009. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.89.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.