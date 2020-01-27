Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $894,000 Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 98,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 390,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 101,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MS. Pritchard Capital upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

In related news, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,510,788.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,012,800.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,276,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,492,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.26. 7,334,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,362,658. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $88.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.