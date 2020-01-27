Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. decreased its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. 3M accounts for 1.5% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $176.05. 3,046,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,072. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $150.58 and a 1-year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

