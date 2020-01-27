Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.07. 479,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,150. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.00 and a fifty-two week high of $170.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8928 per share. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.