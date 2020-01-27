Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $768,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $383,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG traded down $3.19 on Monday, hitting $187.76. 41,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,994. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $141.18 and a twelve month high of $193.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5077 per share. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.