CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $35.00

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.00 and last traded at $35.15, with a volume of 7503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.27.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVI shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CVR Energy in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. CVR Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.32.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,181,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,116,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,782,000 after purchasing an additional 486,569 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 7,794.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,959,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,927,000 after buying an additional 111,514 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

