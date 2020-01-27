Cwm LLC Acquires 15,106 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,106 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157,354 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,712,000 after buying an additional 783,989 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 243.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 997,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $171,558,000 after buying an additional 706,744 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $119,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $201.98. 4,894,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,371,995. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.28 and a 200 day moving average of $181.65. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.30 and a twelve month high of $210.13. The company has a market capitalization of $403.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Compass Point started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.68.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

