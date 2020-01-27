Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,339 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $17,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 8.2% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after buying an additional 10,374 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 209,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 725,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,808,000 after purchasing an additional 34,111 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $306,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $106,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,249. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $43.70. 191,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,151. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average is $41.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.08. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.18 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

