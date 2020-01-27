Cwm LLC Has $62.64 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,104 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Cwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cwm LLC owned 0.25% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $62,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,063.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.

IVW traded down $3.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $198.14. The stock had a trading volume of 579,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,319. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.27. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $156.38 and a one year high of $203.98.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

