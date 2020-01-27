Cwm LLC Raises Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,131 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after buying an additional 1,623,768 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,849,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $482,088,000 after purchasing an additional 64,275 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,406,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $407,114,000 after purchasing an additional 110,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,263,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,802,000 after purchasing an additional 32,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen set a $180.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.42.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $174.25. 1,617,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,423. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.87 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The company has a market cap of $126.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.14.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.