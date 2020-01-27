Cwm LLC Sells 206,624 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,335 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 206,624 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $29,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,534 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,801 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.01. 2,201,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,863,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.58. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $63.03. The company has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

