CXI Advisors Purchases New Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2020

CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,130 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Comcast makes up about 0.5% of CXI Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Arjuna Capital grew its position in shares of Comcast by 14.1% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 30,197 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 36,744,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,553,567,000 after purchasing an additional 294,244 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,450,044 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $399,548,000 after purchasing an additional 94,393 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 101,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 17,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 98,673 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.21. The stock had a trading volume of 12,767,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,910,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.67 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.92 and its 200 day moving average is $44.63. The firm has a market cap of $202.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

In related news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit