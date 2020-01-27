CXI Advisors Purchases New Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,130 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Comcast makes up about 0.5% of CXI Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Arjuna Capital grew its position in shares of Comcast by 14.1% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 30,197 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 36,744,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,553,567,000 after purchasing an additional 294,244 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,450,044 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $399,548,000 after purchasing an additional 94,393 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 101,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 17,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 98,673 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.21. The stock had a trading volume of 12,767,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,910,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.67 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.92 and its 200 day moving average is $44.63. The firm has a market cap of $202.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

In related news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

