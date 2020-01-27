DA Davidson Lowers First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) to Neutral

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FMBH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub cut First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Get First Mid-Illinois Bancshares alerts:

Shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $33.93. 13,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,571. The company has a market capitalization of $566.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.49. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $45.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. On average, analysts expect that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 10,000 shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $353,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 272,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,640,073.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 36,549 shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $1,318,322.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 229,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,271,175.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,334 over the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMBH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 11,976 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 151,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,542,000 after acquiring an additional 92,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 551,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,256,000 after acquiring an additional 35,702 shares during the last quarter. 31.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.