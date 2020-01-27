Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) Short Interest Update

Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 1,780,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 196,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Daseke in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 611.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11,404 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daseke in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Daseke in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Daseke in the second quarter worth about $57,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSKE traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $3.23. 3,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,874. Daseke has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.52.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($4.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($3.97). Daseke had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $450.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Daseke will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daseke from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

