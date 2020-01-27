Datacoin (DTC) Trading 19.2% Lower This Week

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Datacoin has a market cap of $13,836.00 and $1.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Datacoin has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006779 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003775 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00027253 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000727 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00037928 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

