Deltec Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,000 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,808 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.9% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $231.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,253,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.22. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $177.41 and a one year high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.65.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

