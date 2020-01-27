Deltec Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,710 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 3.8% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.68.

Shares of V traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $202.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,795,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,371,995. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.30 and a 1 year high of $210.13. The firm has a market cap of $403.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.28 and its 200 day moving average is $181.65.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

