Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Stake in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 496.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 20,631 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 223.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

NYSE XPO traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,506. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.07. XPO Logistics Inc has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $96.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.48.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. XPO Logistics’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XPO. Cowen raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 252,900 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $21,261,303.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 552,900 shares of company stock valued at $46,723,803. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

