Deltec Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 154.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,500,000 after buying an additional 14,951 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 115,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mercadolibre stock traded down $5.63 on Monday, hitting $654.95. 19,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,019. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $615.15 and its 200 day moving average is $587.79. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52-week low of $335.28 and a 52-week high of $698.98.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($2.97). The business had revenue of $603.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.23 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mercadolibre from $675.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Mercadolibre from $730.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Sunday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.05.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

