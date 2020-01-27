Deltec Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,600 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. accounts for about 1.0% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5,804.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 474,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 466,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. China Renaissance Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

TSM stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.75. 538,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,912,915. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.38. The company has a market cap of $299.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $60.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

