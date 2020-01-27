Deltec Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 100,000 EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. S&CO Inc. grew its position in shares of EQT by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 761,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 84,891 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 50,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 17,662 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 39,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 23,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

EQT stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,181,548. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.62.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $951.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.29 million. EQT had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQT. ValuEngine raised EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on EQT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.68.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

