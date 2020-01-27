Deltec Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 81.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,850 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,152,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $544,452,000 after buying an additional 543,512 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,090,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $275,840,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 775,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,614,000 after acquiring an additional 23,196 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 714,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $194,291,000 after acquiring an additional 15,533 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 696,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays cut Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.90.

NYSE BDX traded up $1.56 on Monday, reaching $279.81. The company had a trading volume of 961,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a PE ratio of 71.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $271.36 and a 200-day moving average of $257.19. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $221.47 and a 1 year high of $280.56.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.05%.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 13,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total transaction of $3,814,133.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,646,177.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,231 shares of company stock valued at $24,787,690. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

