Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 4,550 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,512 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 16.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Credicorp by 19.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Credicorp by 10.6% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its position in Credicorp by 27.4% during the third quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Credicorp by 11.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Abotomey Darryl sold 105,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $762,745.90. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

BAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

BAP traded down $4.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $213.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,870. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $199.83 and a one year high of $252.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.94.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 24.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

