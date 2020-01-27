Deltec Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK)

Deltec Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,900 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GeoPark were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of GeoPark by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 426,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after buying an additional 205,452 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of GeoPark by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in GeoPark by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 62,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in GeoPark by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. 31.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPRK traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.59. 3,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,974. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.69. GeoPark Ltd has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $22.62.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter. GeoPark had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 67.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of GeoPark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Itau Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

