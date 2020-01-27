Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.37

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.37 and last traded at $28.97, with a volume of 73726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.23 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average is $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 44.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $69,314.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 42,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $760,173.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,340.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,054 shares of company stock worth $1,695,673. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 620,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,154,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,999,000 after purchasing an additional 604,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

