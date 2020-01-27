Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives $45.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DSGX shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Descartes Systems Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Get Descartes Systems Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,402,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,393,000 after buying an additional 1,697,992 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,211,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,500 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,185,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,103,000 after purchasing an additional 284,803 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,698,000 after purchasing an additional 63,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,199,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DSGX traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.31. 81,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,206. Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $46.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 113.28 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.