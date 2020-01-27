Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) Shares Down 5.1%

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2020

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO)’s stock price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $4.85, approximately 112,916 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,688,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamond Offshore Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $703.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $254.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.43 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 38.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1,858.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,770 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 288,108 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 23,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,171,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 14,415 shares during the last quarter.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:DO)

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit