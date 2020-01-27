Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) Shares Down 5.1%

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO)’s stock price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $4.85, approximately 112,916 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,688,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamond Offshore Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $703.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $254.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.43 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 38.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1,858.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,770 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 288,108 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 23,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,171,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 14,415 shares during the last quarter.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

