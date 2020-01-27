Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diamond S Shipping Inc. provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum and other products in the international shipping markets. The company’s vessel operations are composed of two segments: Crude Tankers, which includes Suezmax vessels and an Aframax vessel, and Product Tankers, which includes medium range vessels. Diamond S Shipping Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.20.

DSSI opened at $12.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Diamond S Shipping has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $141.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamond S Shipping will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Recovery Fund Iv Dss Aiv Wlr sold 99,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $1,434,411.10. Also, major shareholder Reserve Gp Xii Ltd First sold 3,950,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $54,321,863.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,710,681 shares of company stock worth $64,664,802 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 610.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Diamond S Shipping by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

