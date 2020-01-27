DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Position Trimmed by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1,160.0% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 78.7% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

DLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $162.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, December 9th. William Blair upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.31.

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.67. 69,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,300. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.36 and its 200 day moving average is $122.31. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 128.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $102.82 and a 12 month high of $136.32.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.47 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 2.69%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total value of $46,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $181,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,359.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,808 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

