Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Short Interest Up 28.6% in January

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 654,100 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the December 31st total of 508,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DCOM. ValuEngine upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James began coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, EVP Stuart H. Lubow purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $124,930.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,980 shares in the company, valued at $364,795.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $153,295. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCOM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,885,362 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $92,773,000 after acquiring an additional 85,990 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,414 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 6.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,703 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $19.90. 5,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.30. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $39.56 million for the quarter. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. Research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

