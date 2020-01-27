Dimecoin (DIME) Market Cap Achieves $860,860.00

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $860,860.00 and approximately $110.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009440 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003105 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005714 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

