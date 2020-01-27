DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. DISH Network reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DISH. Cfra raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DISH Network in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on DISH Network from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $36.79. The company had a trading volume of 141,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,379. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $28.24 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Jeffrey L. Mcschooler sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total transaction of $63,152.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in DISH Network in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network in the second quarter worth approximately $440,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network in the second quarter worth approximately $697,000. Finally, Red Cedar Management LP purchased a new position in DISH Network in the second quarter worth approximately $3,072,000. 47.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

