Diversified United Investment (ASX:DUI) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.28

Shares of Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$5.28 ($3.74) and last traded at A$5.08 ($3.60), with a volume of 140321 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$5.20 ($3.69).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$4.76. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 28.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10.

About Diversified United Investment (ASX:DUI)

Diversified United Investment Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For the equity portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in Australian and international equities.

