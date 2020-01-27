Domani Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 7,087 Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Domani Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 11.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

NASDAQ PFIS opened at $48.15 on Monday. Peoples Financial Services Corp has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $53.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $355.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.28.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFIS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Peoples Financial Services news, EVP Debra E. Adams sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,227 shares in the company, valued at $60,123. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.