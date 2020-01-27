Domani Wealth LLC Buys 470 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Domani Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 23,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock opened at $190.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.31. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $141.18 and a 52-week high of $193.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.5077 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.