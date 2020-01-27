Domani Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Domani Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,719,000 after acquiring an additional 560,098 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,486,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,251,000 after acquiring an additional 311,401 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17,911.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 309,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 307,541 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 443,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,875,000 after acquiring an additional 286,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 441,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,548,000 after purchasing an additional 102,312 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $182.37 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $145.69 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.29.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

