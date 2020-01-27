Domani Wealth LLC Invests $213,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Domani Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,778 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 268.6% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.88.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $120.23 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $123.14. The firm has a market cap of $92.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.