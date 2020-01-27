Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC reduced its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,383 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.90.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.80. The stock had a trading volume of 95,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,040. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $68.28 and a one year high of $84.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a PE ratio of 63.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.00.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.62%.

In related news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

