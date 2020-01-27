Dorchester Minerals LP (DMLP) to Issue Dividend of $0.36 on February 13th

Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 25th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3612 per share by the energy company on Thursday, February 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Dorchester Minerals has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of Dorchester Minerals stock opened at $17.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.05. Dorchester Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a current ratio of 8.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average of $18.34.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 50.73% and a net margin of 70.82%. The business had revenue of $19.57 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

