Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $80.79 Million Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,236,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,484 shares during the period. Fortune Brands Home & Security comprises approximately 1.5% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $80,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 32,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 525,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,731,000 after buying an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 71.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 36,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 15,272 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 369,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,235,000 after purchasing an additional 62,880 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FBHS shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.91.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.82. 1,442,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,107. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.70. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a one year low of $41.43 and a one year high of $70.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 80,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $5,073,287.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $3,230,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,356 shares of company stock worth $15,312,755. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

