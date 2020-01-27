Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 2,686 Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 962,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the period. XPO Logistics comprises 1.4% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 1.04% of XPO Logistics worth $76,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XPO. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 186.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 223.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 27.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 252,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $21,261,303.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 552,900 shares of company stock valued at $46,723,803 over the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XPO. Cowen upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Shares of XPO traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.23. 61,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.07. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of $45.73 and a 1 year high of $96.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.48.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

