Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 363,794 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for approximately 2.2% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $120,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $6,336,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Illumina by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 29,174 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Illumina by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,603 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,501,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $57,375.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,212 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $5.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $314.01. 37,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,392. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $327.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.76. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $263.30 and a one year high of $380.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Wolfe Research set a $380.00 price objective on Illumina and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.81.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

