Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $5.03 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 53.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,128,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,421,000 after acquiring an additional 394,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 849,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,215,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $3,894,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 35.8% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 37,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MS stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.07. 7,027,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,362,658. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

In related news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,205,729.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,510,788.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Pritchard Capital upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

