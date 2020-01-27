Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $8.64 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 5,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON traded down $2.88 on Monday, hitting $174.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,617,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,423. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.87 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Cowen set a $180.00 price target on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.42.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

