Dowling & Yahnke LLC Increases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,245,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 457.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 948,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,608,000 after acquiring an additional 778,539 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,456,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,230,000 after acquiring an additional 666,577 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,386,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,626,000 after acquiring an additional 419,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 17,054.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 370,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,845,000 after acquiring an additional 368,041 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $3.26 on Monday, hitting $127.26. 3,668,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,517,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from to in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Charter Equity lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,178.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

